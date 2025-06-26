Head to Head Analysis: Air Lease (NYSE:AL) and GATX (NYSE:GATX)

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) and GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Air Lease and GATX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Lease 24.77% 8.04% 1.91% GATX 17.73% 12.00% 2.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Air Lease and GATX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Lease 1 0 5 0 2.67 GATX 0 2 1 0 2.33

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Air Lease presently has a consensus price target of $57.43, suggesting a potential upside of 1.09%. GATX has a consensus price target of $167.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.34%. Given GATX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GATX is more favorable than Air Lease.

94.6% of Air Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of GATX shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Air Lease shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of GATX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Air Lease has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GATX has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Air Lease and GATX”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Lease $2.73 billion 2.32 $427.70 million $5.72 9.93 GATX $1.59 billion 3.45 $284.20 million $7.89 19.43

Air Lease has higher revenue and earnings than GATX. Air Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GATX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Air Lease pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. GATX pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Air Lease pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GATX pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Air Lease has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and GATX has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. GATX is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Air Lease beats GATX on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of 463 aircraft, including 345 narrowbody aircraft and 118 widebody aircraft. Air Lease Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries. It also offers maintenance services, including the interior cleaning of railcars, routine maintenance and repair of car body and safety appliances, regulatory compliance works, wheelset replacements, interior blast and lining, exterior blast and painting, and car stenciling services. In addition, the company manufactures commercial aircraft jet engines and leases aircraft spare engines; and owns and manages tank containers that are leased to chemical, industrial gas, energy, food, cryogenic and pharmaceutical industries, and tank container operators, as well as provides tank container sourcing, remarketing, and inspection and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated a fleet of approximately 148,500 railcars; 493 four-axle and 30 six-axle locomotives; 399 aircraft spare engines; and 23,931 tank containers. GATX Corporation was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

