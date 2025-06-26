Comparing Amedisys (AMED) and Its Rivals

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “MED – OUTP/HM CRE” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Amedisys to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Amedisys has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amedisys’ rivals have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amedisys and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amedisys $2.35 billion $43.23 million 36.19 Amedisys Competitors $3.78 billion $179.91 million 20.83

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Amedisys’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Amedisys. Amedisys is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

94.4% of Amedisys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of shares of all “MED – OUTP/HM CRE” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Amedisys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “MED – OUTP/HM CRE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amedisys and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amedisys 0 4 1 0 2.20 Amedisys Competitors 107 900 1355 57 2.56

Amedisys currently has a consensus target price of $100.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.72%. As a group, “MED – OUTP/HM CRE” companies have a potential upside of 24.99%. Given Amedisys’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amedisys has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Amedisys and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amedisys 3.79% 12.52% 7.01% Amedisys Competitors -12.27% -0.50% -4.12%

Summary

Amedisys rivals beat Amedisys on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients. The Hospice segment offers services that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are dealing with a terminal illness, including cancer, heart disease, pulmonary disease, or Alzheimer’s. The High Acuity Care offers essential elements of inpatient hospital, skilled nursing facility care, and palliative care to patients in their homes. Amedisys, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

