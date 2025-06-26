Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Invests $1.03 Million in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 39,199.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,132,000 after acquiring an additional 442,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,191,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,558,000 after acquiring an additional 83,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,691,000 after acquiring an additional 82,921 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Primerica by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 131,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,655,000 after buying an additional 60,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.00.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $263.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.42 and a 200-day moving average of $274.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.99. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.98 and a 52-week high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $803.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.54 million. Primerica had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

