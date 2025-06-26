Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,742 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 26,275 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 137.7% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 77,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 44,829 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 19.8% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 93,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 243,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 22,361 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 475.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,767 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average of $35.70. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group set a $44.50 price objective on Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.