Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,560 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of TripAdvisor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in TripAdvisor by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,414 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in TripAdvisor by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in TripAdvisor by 806.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,564 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at TripAdvisor
In other news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 16,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $255,137.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,222.23. This represents a 51.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TripAdvisor Trading Down 6.9%
NASDAQ TRIP opened at $12.50 on Thursday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44.
TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
TripAdvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.
