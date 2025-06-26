Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $101,630.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,473.73. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $82.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.66, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $130.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.21.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $869.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.13 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QRVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.21.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

