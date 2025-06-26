Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Field & Main Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,221.7% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 74,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 70,982 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 146,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,945 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,355,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 54,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $47.96 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $48.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

