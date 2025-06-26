Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,696 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $90,516,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,853,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,790 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $60,110,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 829.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,415,000 after purchasing an additional 943,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 9,371.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 490,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,732,000 after acquiring an additional 485,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE G opened at $41.74 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.92.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,940. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

