Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,080 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Toast by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Toast by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Toast by 862.1% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOST. Truist Financial began coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Toast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.21.

In other Toast news, Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 9,712 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $418,975.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 534,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,043,964.38. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Chapman-Hughes sold 7,500 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,320. This represents a 24.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 468,212 shares of company stock worth $19,551,906. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

TOST stock opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.65 and a beta of 2.02. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $45.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.14.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

