Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $13,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $70.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fortive Corporation has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average of $73.85.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

Fortive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,630,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fortive from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.62.

In other news, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,029,554. The trade was a 28.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,058,478.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,290. The trade was a 21.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

