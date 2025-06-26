Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $13.99 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,913 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of DexCom worth $13,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 93.3% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 20,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DexCom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 253,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $228,607.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,903.73. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $842,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,336.56. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,034 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Down 3.3%

DexCom stock opened at $84.68 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.52 and a 52 week high of $117.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

