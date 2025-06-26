Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $16,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $255.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.08 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.93.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $318.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.91.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,640. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

