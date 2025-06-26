CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Holdings Raised by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $17,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $221,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 497.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.69.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $81.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 280.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $83.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

