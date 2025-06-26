Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Charter Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Charter Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.20.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $398.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.66 and a 1 year high of $437.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.70%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

