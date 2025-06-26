Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nepc LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,061,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,558 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,537,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,351,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,783,000 after buying an additional 1,043,993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,568,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,377,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,302,000 after acquiring an additional 332,365 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $55.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.91. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $63.41.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
