Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,969,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,856,000 after purchasing an additional 353,893 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $1,122,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,072,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,003,000 after buying an additional 2,068,114 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $284.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.33. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $130.08 and a 12-month high of $285.75.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

