Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $23.79 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $23,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 502.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 306.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.76.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $172.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.95 and a 1 year high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 456.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

