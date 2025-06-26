Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.2% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $108.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $467.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.92 and a 200-day moving average of $108.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

