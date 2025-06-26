iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,773 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,591 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 61,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 131,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $92.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.68. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.55 and a 52-week high of $95.12.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

