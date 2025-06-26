Brokerages Set Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Target Price at $302.40

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $302.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $318.00 price target on shares of Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

PEN opened at $253.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.32 and its 200 day moving average is $267.79. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.99, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $324.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.24, for a total value of $4,509,655.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,238.80. The trade was a 23.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.58, for a total transaction of $95,248.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,341.14. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,205 shares of company stock valued at $32,418,534 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Glenview Trust co bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Penumbra by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

