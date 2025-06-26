Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys New Shares in Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.16% of Capital Group Global Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGGE. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $669,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,380,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,401,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,744,000 after buying an additional 317,715 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000.

Get Capital Group Global Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CGGE opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $431.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16. Capital Group Global Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52.

About Capital Group Global Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Equity ETF (CGGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks total returns by actively managing a portfolio of companies from around the world. CGGE was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.