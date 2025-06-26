ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARX shares. Desjardins increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$29.78 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$21.44 and a 1 year high of C$31.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

