Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 867 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total value of $390,950.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,616.02. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,989 shares in the company, valued at $91,125,473.67. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EME

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME opened at $502.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.49 and a 52-week high of $545.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $452.94 and its 200-day moving average is $438.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 7.00%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.