Insider Selling: Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,475,052.60 in Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.44, for a total value of $1,475,052.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,850,315.60. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total transaction of $1,476,892.20.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,712.60.

On Monday, June 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $1,538,212.20.

On Thursday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $1,529,550.75.

On Monday, June 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $1,649,737.95.

On Friday, June 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.09, for a total value of $1,717,483.32.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $1,656,601.64.

On Thursday, May 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.73, for a total value of $1,635,142.04.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.81, for a total transaction of $1,675,517.88.

On Friday, May 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $1,641,818.36.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $198.36 on Thursday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEAM. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Atlassian by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Atlassian by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

