Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,021,194,000 after buying an additional 163,462 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,545,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $475,714,000 after buying an additional 601,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $418,692,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,521,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $338,296,000 after buying an additional 24,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,355,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,996,000 after buying an additional 94,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $147.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.44.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.86.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $39,119.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $256,177.35. The trade was a 13.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $753,891.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at $23,162,903.10. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,470 shares of company stock worth $1,821,172 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

