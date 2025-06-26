2,832 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock opened at $153.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $158.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.27.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 12.65%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.