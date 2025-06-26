Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $836,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,199,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,119,000 after purchasing an additional 81,631 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 154,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

VTEB stock opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.53. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

