Strategic Investment Advisors MI Makes New $304,000 Investment in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $96,012,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 38,341.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 509,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,067,000 after buying an additional 508,027 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Ingredion by 327.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 531,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,101,000 after acquiring an additional 407,027 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 652,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,790,000 after purchasing an additional 314,912 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 536.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,680,000 after buying an additional 304,421 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on INGR. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.20.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,696.72. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Ingredion stock opened at $134.08 on Thursday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $111.54 and a 1 year high of $155.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.