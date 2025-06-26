Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $570,000 Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 594.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,343.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $118.26 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $131.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

