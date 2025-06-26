Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 260 Shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.35% of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,753,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 251.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:MILN opened at $47.21 on Thursday. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.32 million, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Profile

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

