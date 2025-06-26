Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 389.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,911,000 after buying an additional 893,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $174,082,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,640,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,205,042,000 after acquiring an additional 564,693 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 54,931.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,512,000 after acquiring an additional 474,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 285,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,963,000 after acquiring an additional 281,317 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

RGA opened at $195.29 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.25 and a 1 year high of $233.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGA. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.85.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

