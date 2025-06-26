Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 2,789 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 122.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,121,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $88,609,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,178,000 after buying an additional 291,520 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 10,372.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 246,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,087,000 after buying an additional 244,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $42,900,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Chart Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Chart Industries Stock Up 1.7%

GTLS stock opened at $151.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.31 and its 200 day moving average is $168.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.60 and a 1-year high of $220.03.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

