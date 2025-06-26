Strategic Investment Advisors MI Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 380 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $89.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.89 and a 200-day moving average of $95.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $118.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.30.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

