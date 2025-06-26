Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 6,000 Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,150,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,287,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,715,000 after purchasing an additional 269,402 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 312,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,043,000 after purchasing an additional 219,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,057,000 after purchasing an additional 209,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 3.5%

HHH opened at $65.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.23. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.83 and a one year high of $87.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $199.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.43 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

