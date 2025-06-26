Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New $431,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $40.05.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

