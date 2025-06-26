Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 13,938 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $24.54.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

