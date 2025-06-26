Archford Capital Strategies LLC Trims Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.1%

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average is $56.32. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $71.27.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

