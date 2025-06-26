Global Assets Advisory LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 200.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $429.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.32 and a 1-year high of $451.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.