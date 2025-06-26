Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes $280,000 Position in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 129,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12,363.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 39,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Exact Sciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $39.97 and a twelve month high of $72.83. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $706.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $170,612.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,778.80. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.