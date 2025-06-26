Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 183.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,989 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:KIM opened at $20.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58. Kimco Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.68 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 965.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 129.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KIM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

