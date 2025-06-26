Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,331,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,780,000 after acquiring an additional 68,456 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 115,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on QSR shares. CIBC decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.68.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.70. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $4,905,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,817,421.76. This trade represents a 27.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.