Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives $7.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSHA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $523.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,201.08% and a negative return on equity of 104.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,841,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,814,686. This represents a 35.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,640,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

