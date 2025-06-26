Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:DEO opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.58.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

