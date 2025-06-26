First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Merchants from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of First Merchants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $46.13.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $160.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.23 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, research analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3,889.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,377,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,092,101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,691,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Merchants by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,780,000 after buying an additional 138,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,133,000 after buying an additional 332,168 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 820,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,736,000 after buying an additional 19,932 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 749,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,880,000 after acquiring an additional 66,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

