Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.80.

A number of research firms have commented on PM. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $179.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.25 and its 200-day moving average is $152.07. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $100.80 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $279.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

