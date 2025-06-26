Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.80.
A number of research firms have commented on PM. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.
NYSE:PM opened at $179.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.25 and its 200-day moving average is $152.07. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $100.80 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $279.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
