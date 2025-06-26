Brokerages Set Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Price Target at $17.71

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACRV. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Up 7.3%

Shares of ACRV stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acrivon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 215,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $335,841.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,090,906 shares in the company, valued at $6,381,813.36. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,707,833 shares of company stock worth $3,009,858 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.