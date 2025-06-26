Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,940,000 after purchasing an additional 537,902 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.40. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.0978 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

