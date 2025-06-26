Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $21,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $255.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.21. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $277.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on NSC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $278.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $271.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.71.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

