Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $17,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 77,942 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 44,147 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,474 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.9% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $90.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.91. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.