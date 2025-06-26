Moran Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Avnet worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,924,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,097,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,676,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,726,000 after purchasing an additional 421,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 895,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,875,000 after purchasing an additional 180,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $52.08 on Thursday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,252.80. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

